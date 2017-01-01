Milan-Storari, on Monday or Tuesday he will undergo his medicals with the club

As Milan are set to take on Cagliari tomorrow at the San Siro, they also are thinking about the January transfer window. Milan's objective will be to find a capable offensive winger and an additional midfielder to add to their roster but it seems like their first official move of 2017 will be to bring back keeper Marco Storari.



According to Calciomercato.com sources, a swap deal between Storari and Gabriel is well on the cards and should be closed very soon. Storari had worn the Milan shirt in the past so this will be a return for him.



As Galliani is set to return from Brazil soon, he will meet with Cagliari officials tomorrow (as they will be in Milan for the game) to close a deal between the involved parties. Milan is pushing for a loan deal for Storari as Gabriel should also be loaned out to Cagliari in return. Since Storari's contract is set to expire this summer, he is looking to get some guarantees for his future. A deal is close to being done and If all goes as planned, Storari should undergo his medicals with Milan on Monday or at latest on Tuesday.



Storari seems set to become Donnarumma's back-up for the next 6 months where as Gabriel should get more playing time...



