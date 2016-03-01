Patrick Cutrone has enjoyed a very satisfactory welcome into the Milan squad. The talented19 year old Rossoneri striker has put his stamp on a number of preseason and early Europe League matches, by scoring and contributing from the Milan front line. And now the youngster shares his thoughts with Premium Sport regarding his future and his ideal striking partner. "Belotti is the attacker I prefer, I do not hope to steal his place in the national team, but to play together. Then, if he came to Milan, it would be even better..."

