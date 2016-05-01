What will the future hold for Carlos Bacca? The ex Sevilla player has been shopped around the summer transfer market since it started, with Milan viewing the player as surplus to requirements. The Rossoneri market was decisive and active for months, but some players that are not considered part of the club’s project still need to be moved.

The Colombian forward has been mentioned in at least three different leagues, liked by at least five different clubs. The early interest began in England with West Ham and Everton, then suggestions came from France via Marseille, and finally to Spain with former club Sevilla. The only thing Bacca knows for sure is that he will not be a Milan player in a few weeks time.

When asked about transfer rumors, Bacca’s agent Sergio Barila tells footmercato.net, “Carlos has not yet made a decision.” As the offers and agreements come first, and the official formalities second, it will be an interesting week for the player and his agent as they consider all possibilities for the Milan attacker.