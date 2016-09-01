Gerard Deulofeu between Roma and Milan. Last week the Rossoneri looked to have hit the front in the race to sign the 22-year-old but as we reported at

It looks like a two-horse race for Everton wingerbetween Roma and Milan. Last week the Rossoneri looked to have hit the front in the race to sign the 22-year-old but as we reported at Calciomercato.com on Tuesday, the club from the capital are now trying to hijack any possible deal as they look to replace Mo Salah whilst he is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

According to Corriere della Sera however, Milan have now fought back and have officially tabled an offer to Everton to take the Spaniard on an initial loan-deal with a view to a permanent transfer at the end of the season. The journal does not state any figures but now claims that the Premier League side will evaluate the offer before making their decision.



Deulofeu has become a surprise early protagonist in the January transfer window and his future should be made much clearer in the coming days.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler