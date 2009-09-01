Not just Kessie. The first market moves of the Chinese Milan are beginning to take shape, with many meetings that are going on in these weeks between Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli, respectively managing director and sports director, and various agents. Last week there was the acceleration for Ivorian Atalanta midfielder, and today the appointment for another possible target for the midfield--Luiz Gustavo.

LUIZ IN MIDFIELD - He was the main topic of discussion during the meeting that took place in the late afternoon today at Casa Milan with Roger Wittman, agent of the player, and the intermediary Fabio Parisi. According to Calciomercato.com, the Brazilian is considered a priority goal for the midfield, ideal to deploy in front of the defense in a three or two man set up. Upon expiration of his contract in 2018, the former Bayern Munich player can be released for a figure below 10 million EUR.