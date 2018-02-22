Milan, Suso: 'Juve? They are currently the best...'

SHOW GALLERY

Juve and AC Milan are set to face off tomorrow night in the Coppa Italia final. The game will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome as you can watch the game with us tomorrow evening right here on Calciomercato.com.



Suso is coming off a strong game for AC Milan (against Verona) as he will have to be at his best tomorrow night if Milan are to cause an upset. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to Milan TV:



" We are very happy to have the opportunity to play in this game. It will be a nice moment for all of the players here. If we win, then we will qualify automatically for the Europa League and we will get the chance to lift this great Coppa Italia trophy as well. We know that it won't be easy since Juve are a very strong team. They have been winning year after year as they have proved to be the best. We will have to be perfect and we can't make any mistakes. Impression on Juve? I am impressed by the way they defend as they all know what coach Allegri wants. Coppa final? Well a final is different compared to a Serie A game. We will have to give it our all since it's all on one game...".