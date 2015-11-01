Milan, Suso: "We still have to talk about the renewal but this has been a great week for me"
28 August at 10:00Milan have been one of the most active teams on the summer transfer window as they signed 11 new players to date (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, André Silva and Kalinic) and they might not be done just yet. Even if Fassone stated that the Kalinic signing completes Milan's team, rumors are circulating that they will make at least one last signing by September 1rst.
Going back to the pitch, Milan beat Cagliari last night by a 2-1 score as Suso was very important for the rossoneri (1 goal and 1 assist). Here is what he had to say in an interview with Sky Sport (Via Tuttomercatoweb) after the game: "We know that the Italian league isn't easy so this win versus Cagliari is very important for us. We have only played two Serie A games so far but you can tell that we are a better team compared to last year. We still have to work hard and keep improving. Your goal? It is very important to take advantage of free-kicks, especially in tight games. Contract renewal? I still think that both parties have to have talks concerning the matter but as I said the most important thing is the team (Milan) and the national team too. This has been a great week for me..."
