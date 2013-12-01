Milan target Inter, Chelsea target in defensive shop
12 May at 12:50AC Milan are set to spend on defenders this summer, with a Chelsea and Manchester United target particularly in their sights.
Under new owners Yonghong Li, the Rossoneri are set to go on a major shopping spree, one that could include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alvaro Morata.
They're in dire need of a centre-back, with Gabriel Paletta's absence opening up a hole at the centre of defence.
It appears, according to Tuttosport, that Stef De Vrij is one of their prime targets.
Inter are also interested in the Dutchman, with recent reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport indicating that they’d already reached a verbal agreement with him over a reached a € 3.5 million-a-year deal, excluding bonuses.
Convincing tough negotiator Claudio Lotito will be far from easy, but one key factor is De Vrij’s deal, which is set to expire in 2018. Reports from Rome indicate that the 25-year-old doesn’t want to sign a new deal with Lazio, either.
There’s more: De Vrij skipped most of last season injured which, theoretically, may push Lazio to sell before he goes down again.
@EdoDalmonte
