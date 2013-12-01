AC Milan are set to spend on defenders this summer, with a Chelsea and Manchester United target particularly in their sights.

Under new owners Yonghong Li, the Rossoneri are set to go on a major shopping spree, one that could include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alvaro Morata.



They're in dire need of a centre-back, with Gabriel Paletta's absence opening up a hole at the centre of defence.

It appears,

Inter are also interested in the Dutchman, with recent reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport indicating that they’d already reached a verbal agreement with him over a

Convincing tough negotiator Claudio Lotito will be far from easy, but one key factor is De Vrij’s deal, which is set to expire in 2018.

There’s more: De Vrij skipped most of last season injured which, theoretically, may push Lazio to sell before he goes down again.