Inter and Milan target 'prefers the Spanish league or the Italian league'
08 August at 22:58Grzegorz Krychowiak' future is in doubt as the PSG midfielder might look for a new experience. According to Nantes president Waldemar Kita (who spoke with Sport.pl, via FootballItalia), the Polish midfielder would prefer to play in the Spanish or the Italian league.
Here is what he had to say on the matter: "I wanted to acquire Krychowiak but in the end he prefers to play in Spain or in Italy. It's too bad because we would've liked to sign him. He is a good lad who hasn't been playing much at PSG over the past season. He has a certain prestige and is a very good footballer. In any case, PSG had told me that it wouldn't of been easy to get him....".
The midfielder had been liked to Inter Milan and Ac Milan over the past few weeks/months as his future is still up in the air. Time will tell in his case as the summer is coming to an end ....
Go to comments