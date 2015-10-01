Do Milan still have a chance to sign Leonardo Pavoletti?

The Genoa striker has yet to turn up for his medical, prompting speculation that the Rossoneri may still be in the race.

The 27-year-old - who has already chosen to wear the No. 9 shirt - was set to be in Rome’s Villa Stuart clinic at 11am local time, but has yet to show.

The Genoa man is set to join the Azzurri for a sum believed to be around €16 million, plus €2m more in bonuses.

Partenopei fans need not worry too much, however, with Napoli insisting on long, detailed contracts. Pavoletti is likely still agreeing to every detail before finalising his move.

The former Sassuolo man burst onto the scene last year, netting goals for the Emilians before adding with Genoa.

Now flirting with an Italy selection, the striker is seen as the short-term replacement for Arkadiusz Milik, who hobbled off in October with an acl tear and is not expected back before February at the earliest.