It looks like nobody wants to keep Jack Wilshere, who could be heading off to China.

Catalan paper Sport (via Fichajes) confirm that Arsenal Coach Arsene Wenger isn’t counting on the former England star,

Wilshere will wait on the Gunners before going for what he sees as his last option - the Chinese league. His indiscipline back in his Arsenal days isn’t helping his case, being caught smoking and getting involved in a fight or two off the pitch. He’s going to have to convince Wenger that he’s matured.

The Frenchman himself said that the player’s potential

Linked heavily to AC Milan last summer before opting for Bournemouth, who ironically don’t seem convinced either. Wilshere made 22 EPL starts (five more appearances as a sub) before going down.