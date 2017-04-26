Milan target unwanted at Arsenal, could go to China
26 April at 16:00It looks like nobody wants to keep Jack Wilshere, who could be heading off to China.
Catalan paper Sport (via Fichajes) confirm that Arsenal Coach Arsene Wenger isn’t counting on the former England star, who has missed the most days (895) over the last six seasons among Premier League players, even beating out Abou Diaby. He’s gone down with a season-ending injury, too, sending him back to the Emirates.
Wilshere will wait on the Gunners before going for what he sees as his last option - the Chinese league. His indiscipline back in his Arsenal days isn’t helping his case, being caught smoking and getting involved in a fight or two off the pitch. He’s going to have to convince Wenger that he’s matured.
The Frenchman himself said that the player’s potential has been wasted by his numerous injuries - though he hinted at other factors too.
Linked heavily to AC Milan last summer before opting for Bournemouth, who ironically don’t seem convinced either. Wilshere made 22 EPL starts (five more appearances as a sub) before going down.
@EdoDalmonte
