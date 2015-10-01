Romelu Lukaku. The journal states that although the 23-year-old is believed to be close to signing a new deal at Goodison Park, the Rossoneri are determined to try to make a statement in the summer by adding world class talent to their roster.

Reports in the Daily Star claim that Italian giants Milan have told Everton to “name their price” for Belgian striker. The journal states that although the 23-year-old is believed to be close to signing a new deal at Goodison Park, the Rossoneri are determined to try to make a statement in the summer by adding world class talent to their roster.

Lukaku still has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal on Merseyside but the Serie A club are believed to not have been put off by Everton’s £75 million asking price for the big striker. With a takeover by Chinese consortium Sino-Sports Europe imminent, the Serie A club will have a transfer kitty of around £140 million to play with ahead of next season

A source close to the Italian side told the journal that; “He possesses aggression, composure and an eye for goal needed to succeed.”