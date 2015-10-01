Milan tell Everton to name their price for star striker
12 February at 12:30
Reports in the Daily Star claim that Italian giants Milan have told Everton to “name their price” for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The journal states that although the 23-year-old is believed to be close to signing a new deal at Goodison Park, the Rossoneri are determined to try to make a statement in the summer by adding world class talent to their roster.
Lukaku still has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal on Merseyside but the Serie A club are believed to not have been put off by Everton’s £75 million asking price for the big striker. With a takeover by Chinese consortium Sino-Sports Europe imminent, the Serie A club will have a transfer kitty of around £140 million to play with ahead of next season
.
.
A source close to the Italian side told the journal that; “He possesses aggression, composure and an eye for goal needed to succeed.”
Go to comments