Milan, the enthusiasm is now back. Fassone and Mirabelli were able to cancel out past failures...

Sosa, Lapadula, Vangioni, Pasalic, Gomez, Mati Fernandez, Ocampos, Deulofeu and Storari. These were the players that Milan signed over the past two off-seasons under Adriano Galliani.



WRONG CHOICES - Galliani did not have a big budget at his disposal over the past few seasons which surely complicated everything. Even so, many of the players that were signed are gone as the little money at his disposal could've been used in a better manner. Pasalic and Deulofeu both did well but they pretty much arrived on dry loans meaning that they were always going to leave if they performed at a good level.



THE NEW PROJECT - Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli are now in charge as they seem to have clear ideas. They signed a slew of quality youngsters (Calhanoglu, Conti, Kessie, Rodriguez, André Silva) as they also acquired experienced leaders (Bonucci, Musacchio and Biglia). They are still not done yet as they would now like to add another striker too. They clearly have a huge budget at their disposal but their ideas seem to be spot on. Galliani and Berlusconi made the history of the club but it was time to change as Fassone and Mirabelli are ready to open a new cycle at Milan.



By Andrea Robertazzi, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)