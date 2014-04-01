Milan, the fans jeer De Sciglio at the San Siro as Juve look on

This season hasn't been a great one for Milan's Mattia De Sciglio. First off he had many nagging injuries which cost him many games and now that he is back healthy, he is having a hard time to find his form. During today's Milan-Empoli (1-2), De Sciglio received many jeers from the Milan supporters towards the end of the game when he was substituted. As Ansa reported, a small group of Milan fans were also waiting for him outside of the stadium as they were not pleased one bit. They actually surrounded his car before he left the stadium.



CONTRACT RENEWAL - Let's not forget that De Sciglio's contract is set to expire in 2018 as his future is in heavy doubt. The Italian wing-back had recently stated that there haven't been many contacts between the involved parties concerning a contract renewal as Juventus look on. Allegri's team like him a lot and this summer might be the good one for them as De Sciglio's future is looking less and less red and black....