Milan, the holding that SES will acquire the club with has been formed

As Calcio & Finanza are reporting (according to the official documents consulted on December 21st), the final steps for the Milan takeover have been created in Luxembourg.



As of today, the only partner to the Rossoneri Sport Ivestment Luxembourg S.à r.l. is the Orangefield (Luxembourg) S.A. : they create holdings for third party clients. The Rossoneri Sport of Luxembourg will likely pass by Orangefield once a deal is ready to be finalized.



A bit like with Inter (and Great Horizon Luxembourg), SES (Sino-Euope Sports) will likely have the Luxembourg based entity arrive in Italy as they are looking to eventually close a deal with Fininvest.



GALLIANI IS IN BRAZIL - In the mean time, Adriano Galliani visited Brazilian club Flamengo as he is set to head back to Italy on January 8th 2017 (as he will view Milan's game versus Cagliari at the San Siro). While visiting Flamengo, he posed with the Brazilian club's sporting director (Rodrigo Caetano) as they had a symbolic swap of club's jerseys. There wasn't any transfer talk between both clubs as Galliani will focus on this upon his return. Milan's main goal is to find a Suso alternative (Deulofeu) and if possible, they would also like to get another midfielder too.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)