Milan, the latest on the Deulofeu situation

The new Milan is ready to begin as a new era is set to start. Fassone did state that Donnarumma and Suso's contract renewals were going to be two priorities for the club. What about Gerard Deulofeu?



BARCELONA'S BUY-BACK OPTION :



Deulofeu arrived at Milan in this past January transfer window on a dry loan from Everton (but Barcelona still have an option on the player). At the end of this season, Everton and Barcelona will have to talk about the Spaniard's future as the Blaugrana can activate a buy-back clause which would see them get Deulofeu for 12 million euros.



FASSONE'S WORDS :



Milan would like to keep Deulofeu and this is why they might be ready to buy him back from Barcelona (if they do first buy him back from Everton like it seems). This is what Fassone said about him today: "He is a great talent but he is here on loan. We will talk about it with Montella and the club".



FROM DEULOFEU TO KEITA :



Montella should have a big say on the matter but Milan will also have other alternatives too. Keita Baldé is very high on Massimiliano Mirabelli's list as he is a name to watch come summer time. Milan want to retain Deulofeu but it all depends of his price tag...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)