Milan, the latest on the Ghoulam situation

It was a heated morning at Casa Milan as the new Milan management had a lot of meetings scheduled. They met with Ghoulam and Pellegrini's agents and they might also soon meet with De Sciglio's agent too. Going back to Ghoulam, his agent was at Casa Milan this morning at around 10:20 (Italy time) as they had talks concerning the left-back's future.



THE SITUATION - Ghoulam's contract is set to expire in 2018 with Napoli as the ex-St.Etienne player seems to want to leave the club this coming summer. With Mattia De Sciglio's future still undecided, Milan like Ghoulam a lot as both Montella and Mirabelli have him high on their list. The first contacts between the parties have now been made as Napoli will likely be looking to get 15 million euros for their player. De laurentiis isn't normally easy to negotiate with but even so, Milan are ready to make an attempt for him as they like him very much.