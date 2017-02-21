Milan, from Isco to Donnarumma: the latest
25 February at 19:40According to the Spanish press, many big clubs are interested in Real Madrid and Spanish international Isco. The midfielder has already said that a summer departure was a possibility and according to Marca, he is determined to leave Zidane's club.
A club like AC Milan have a lot of interest in him (especially if the ownership change does indeed happen) but they aren't the only ones: Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal all have their eyes open too. Juve and Barcelona are two other clubs who like him very much so and the Catalan club even have had contacts with the player's entourage. The competition is stiff as Isco's future remains in doubt....
GALLIANI'S MESSAGE TO DONNARUMMA - Milan general manager Adriano Galliani sent a video message to Gianluigi Donnarumma for his 18th birthday as he wished him all the best and a long contract with Milan. Galliani is set to leave the club after 30 years at Milan as the change of ownership is set to occur this coming week.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
