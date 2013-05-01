Milan: the latest on the negotiations with Raiola for Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma's renewal is one of Milan's main priorities as they would like to close a deal as soon as possible. According to Premium Sport, Fassone and Mirabelli really want to get a contract extension done but they can't satisfy Raiola's current demands (between 4 and 4.5 million euros per season). The Milan management are willing to go up to 3.5 million euros per season (bonuses included) as the parties still have to find an agreement. Milan would also be willing to offer him the captain's arm-band as they want to make him the symbol of the new Milan.



MANY CLUBS INTERESTED - Raiola knows that many teams are interested including Juventus who would like to get him as a Buffon replacement. In any case, Milan and Raiola will have other discussions soon. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian super agent first wants to see what kind of moves Milan will do this coming summer. Clubs like United and Real Madrid would be willing to offer him a 7.5 million euros per season salary as they would also be ready to dish out 50-60 million euros to Milan for him.