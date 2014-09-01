Former Milan patron has finally surrendered the team to Yonghong Li, and Silvio Berlusconi is now viewing the team structure from afar . This means that Vincenzo Montella will change his defense against Atalanta to a three man back line. The Rossoneri coach wants to make the 3-5-2 the base formation of his team, and in view of the next season this choice will also affect the market. Berlusconi was always known to have been wanting to meddle in the choices of the coach, perhaps his departure will grant Montella and future coaches more space to use their own intuition.

A CENTRAL DEFENDER AND A MEZZALA - Kessie and Musacchio are the only top Milan targets. They are in fact not only looking for another central defender, but also a midfielder. There are so many names on the notebook of Massimiliano Mirabelli and more will come as the summer transfer window gets closer.