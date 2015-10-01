Exclusive: Milan are working on closing a deal for Musacchio

It is a move that Milan want to close as soon as possible. Mateo Musacchio might well be Milan's first signing of the new season. Milan have had talks with the player in the past as they have already found an agreement with him and talks with Villarreal are ongoing.



Musacchio wants Milan and Milan wants Musacchio but there is still some work to be done. The Argentine defender would be easier and less costly to get than Lazio's De Vrij. The Dutch defender is also on Fassone and Mirabelli's list but talks have now just begun where as with Musacchio, talks are now more in an advanced stage.



IT IS TIME TO CLOSE THE DEAL - According to close sources, Milan are still working hard to complete a deal for him as Musacchio and Villarreal have also recently met to find a solution. How much will he cost? It seems like 15 million euros and bonuses is the right number as a few more contractual details still need to be discussed. One thing is certain, Musacchio is in pole position as Montella also likes him very much so ....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)