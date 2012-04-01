AC Milan have a tough line in mind to deal with Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma is liked by Manchester City and a number of elite European clubs, including Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old’s deal will expire next summer. Milan have also told Raiola that they won’t sell Donnarumma in either this or the next transfer windows.

Donnarumma burst onto the scene last season, displacing Diego Lopez (formerly of Real Madrid) as a starter when he was still only 16.



He’s attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona, and agent Raiola has sent a number of threats through the media, intimating that he wanted his client to play for a great club, not wait “for Milan to be great”.

the Rossoneri have issued him with an ultimatum, telling agent Mino Raiola that the two sides can agree to terms by June, or Donnarumma will spend a year sitting in the stands.the Rossoneri have already made an offer of €3 million, up from the €250.000 he currently earns.