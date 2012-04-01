Milan threaten to bench Man City target if he won’t sign new deal
27 May at 12:20AC Milan have a tough line in mind to deal with Gianluigi Donnarumma.
According to the Corriere della Sera, the Rossoneri have issued him with an ultimatum, telling agent Mino Raiola that the two sides can agree to terms by June, or Donnarumma will spend a year sitting in the stands.
Donnarumma is liked by Manchester City and a number of elite European clubs, including Real Madrid.
The 18-year-old’s deal will expire next summer. Milan have also told Raiola that they won’t sell Donnarumma in either this or the next transfer windows.
It has been written of late that the Rossoneri have already made an offer of €3 million, up from the €250.000 he currently earns.
Donnarumma burst onto the scene last season, displacing Diego Lopez (formerly of Real Madrid) as a starter when he was still only 16.
He’s attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona, and agent Raiola has sent a number of threats through the media, intimating that he wanted his client to play for a great club, not wait “for Milan to be great”.
