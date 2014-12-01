Milan to bid for struggling Spurs midfielder
20 February at 15:45AC Milan are interested in signing Moussa Sissoko, the Daily Express reveals.
In fact, the British tabloid insists that the Rossoneri, who are set to change ownership at the start of next month, are ready to make a bid for the 27-year-old.
Sissoko isn’t having a good season, and his relationship with Mauricio Pochettino is so bad that he is being linked to another club were the Argentine to still be at Tottenham next season.
Sissoko has only started six Premier League games this season, coming on in ten more and but only providing two assists.
Milan won’t, however, pay the £30 million that the Lilywhites had to pay
Fabrizio Romano revealed last summer that Sissoko had even been offered to Juventus by middlemen, but ended going to White Hart Lane instead.
Both the Old Lady and Inter were linked to Sissoko again before the January window, the Frenchman seen as a useful addition to midfield.
@EdoDalmonte
