Milan to offer crazy salary to €100m Real, Barca target
27 April at 17:15Milan could be ready to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a stunning 7.5 million-a-season wages.
The Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the Rossoneri need a new centre-forward, with Carlos Bacca not convincing Coach Vincenzo Montella of his abilities as a multi-faceted frontman.
Borussia Dortmund expect 100 million for their star player, who is being courted by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.
The Rossoneri have been taken over by a Chinese-led consortium, which has promised rich spending to immediately rocket Milan back up the table.
France Football recently wrote that PSG had joined the race for the talented Gabonese star, who has scored a hatful of goals this season, 27 in the Bundesliga alone.
Borussia have not, for their part, really tried to bar their man’s path, CEO Hans-Koachim Watzke recently saying that “If Aubam wants to leave, we’ll sit around a table and talk about it. But, one more time, I have the feeling that this [PME wanting to leave] is not the case”.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments