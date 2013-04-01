Milan could be ready to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a stunning 7.5 million-a-season wages.

Borussia Dortmund expect 100 million for their star player, who is being courted by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

The Rossoneri have been taken over by a Chinese-led consortium, which has promised rich spending to immediately rocket Milan back up the table.

Borussia have not, for their part, really tried to bar their man’s path, CEO Hans-Koachim Watzke recently saying that “If Aubam wants to leave, we’ll sit around a table and talk about it. But, one more time, I have the feeling that this [PME wanting to leave] is not the case”.

writes that the Rossoneri need a new centre-forward, with Carlos Bacca not convincing Coach Vincenzo Montella of his abilities as a multi-faceted frontman.recently wrote that PSG had joined the race for the talented Gabonese star, who has scored a hatful of goals this season, 27 in the Bundesliga alone.