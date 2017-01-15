Milan to rival Liverpool in pursuit of Bundesliga star
16 January at 21:15
With the handover of Milan to the new Chinese owners Sino-Europe Sports imminent, incoming CEO Fassone and Sporting Director Mirabelli continue to work for reinforcements next summer.
One of the names at the top of the list is Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who has also been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. The 20-year-old Syrian born German international has been one of the names dominating transfer discussions since last summer with the German side constantly stating that they will not be selling their young star.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp continues to use his contacts in the country to try to steal a march on other suitors but La Gazzetta dello Sport believes that the Rossoneri are confident they can hijack any potential move to Anfield. Dahoud has also been attracting attention from Serie A with Juventus having also been linked with his services although their pursuit looks to have slowed down with other players now taking preference.
Share on