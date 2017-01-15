With the handover of Milan to the new Chinese owners Sino-Europe Sports imminent, incoming CEO Fassone and Sporting Director Mirabelli continue to work for reinforcements next summer.



One of the names at the top of the list is Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, who has also been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. The 20-year-old Syrian born German international has been one of the names dominating transfer discussions since last summer with the German side constantly stating that they will not be selling their young star.

