AC Milan are looking to get Suso to agree to a new deal by the end of the week,

Daniele Longo writes that the former Liverpool winger’s entourage (his father and his agents) will arrive in Milan on Thursday, and the two sides will be able to meet the following day.

Beyond watching the Roma game, Suso’s people will hope to extend the Spaniard’s deal, which expires in 2019 and is being carefully monitored by Atletico Madrid.

Milan’s two main directors, Marco Fassone and Alessandro Mirabelli, have already spoken to the Spanish winger, who has scored seven goals and made nine assists this season. Still only 23, the Cadiz native has had a season good enough to warrant a starring role in the coming years, which explains why Milan have been talking to Suso since December.

Suso himself recently told media that “we’ll see what happens this summer.” before the recent Milan Derby.

He currently earns €1 million, with the Rossoneri set to offer him more, around €2.5m.