Glad to have you back at San Siro, Mr President!

Bentornato Presidente! #MilanVerona #weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/wONUrA9oEP — AC Milan (@acmilan) 5 maggio 2018

AC Milan are getting ready to face Juventus next week in the Coppa Italia final. They first had to play against Hellas Verona in the Italian Serie A as the rossoneri came away with a win. They are now fully focused on the Coppa Italia final as Milan president Yonghong Li arrived in Milano to view the game against Hellas. Here is how the official Milan Twitter account reacted to the arrival of their president as you can view the original message bellow: