Milan Update: Caceres arrives in Italy for his medicals, here are his financial demands

Ex-Juventus defender Martin Caceres will undergo his Milan medicals tomorrow and if all goes well, then he will sign a contract with Milan. Milan have had interest in Caceres since last summer but he was coming off a big injury and needed time to recover. Caceres was close to joining Trabzonspor in this January transfer window but he failed the medicals. Milan have strong interest in him because of the recent injuries to De Sciglio and Antonelli. Milan first want to see how well he has recuperated physically speaking from his injury and this is why the medicals will be crucial in his case. Teams like Crystal Palace, Fiorentina and West Ham also had recent interest in him. Tomorrow will be a big day for Caceres, we now have to wait and see how things go....



You can follow Live updates on the Caceres-Milan situation right here:



20.30 - According to Calciomercato.com, Caceres is asking for a two and a half year contract worth a little over 2 million euros per season. The Chinese aren't happy about these demands as he hasn't played in a long time. This is why tonight's meeting will be important: Galliani will be meeting with Caceres' agent as he will offer them a salary that is under the 2 million euros per season mark (plus bonuses). Caceres will undergo his medicals tomorrow. If he passes the tests and lowers his financial demands, he will then be a new Milan player.



18.15 - Caceres arrived in Italy and as Sky Sport revealed, he will meet Galliani tonight before then undergoing his Milan medicals tomorrow.



14.20 - Milan TV confirmed it as Caceres will soon arrive in Italy to then undergo his medicals with Milan tomorrow.



14.05 - Caceres is a concrete possibility for Milan as he is close to reaching an economical agreement with Galliani. He now needs to pass his medicals and if all goes as planned, then he will become Milan fourth signing of 2017 after Storari, Deulofeu and Ocampos.

