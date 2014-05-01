Milan update, a Keita arrival might exclude a Deulofeu stay
01 April at 21:34As April 14th is approaching, Milan's Fassone and Mirabelli have been working hard to find themselves prepared for this coming summer's transfer window. Let's not forget that Fassone will become Milan's general manager and Mirabelli will become Milan's sporting director if the Chinese ownership change does occur. It seems like Milan already have a verbal agreement in place with two solid defenders: Sead Kolasinac and Mateo Musacchio. It doesn't end there as Milan will be looking for new reinforcements all over the pitch.
KEITA BALDÉ IS HIGH ON MIRABELLI'S LIST - It is not a secret that Mirabelli loves Lazio's Keita Baldé. According to il Quotidiano Nazionale, Gerard Deulofeu's future with the club will have a big say on if Milan will target Keita Baldé or not. According to the Italian newspaper, Milan won't probably go for both so it will likely be one or the other since they are alternatives to one another.
