Milan update: Musacchio inches closer to arriving , the latest

According to Sportmediaset, Milan have blocked Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio for next summer. As Calciomercato.com have been saying, Musacchio has been Milan's number one defensive target for some time now. Fassone and Mirabelli like him a lot as they are ready to get him. If all goes as planned and the ownership change does occur, then Fassone will get to work and try to close a deal for Musacchio with Villarreal.



Musacchio appeared in 24 games (in all competitions) for the yellow submarines this season as he notched up two assists. He has had a lot of injuries in the past but this season he has been able to be more healthy.



Milan are currently in seventh position in the Serie A standings as they are looking to qualify for some European football next season. Musacchio would be a very nice add for Milan as he would likely partner center-back Alessio Romagnoli.