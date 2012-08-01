Milan update: New owners make Montella a priority
06 April at 15:15AC Milan have made Coach Vincenzo Montella their first priority, should the sale of the club go through next week, the Gazzetta dello Sport writes.
President Silvio Berlusconi has confirmed that the club’s ill-fated “closing" should finally take place next week, and new owner Li Yonghong has been discussing what to do with fellow investors, the Elliot Fund.
Beyond working out who will belong to the Rossoneri’s new board of directors, the Fund wants guarantees on the maintenance, if not the improvement of the team from a sporting point of view. The priority is to keep Montella, who has done great things at the helm despite being given a wafer-thin squad.
The Neapolitan Coach has let it be known that he doesn’t intend to stay if the club doesn’t back him with signings. The club doesn’t want him to go.
The idea is that, immediately following the closing, the new owners will meet with Montella to talk about his new deal, and discuss the transfer window.
