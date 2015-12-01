Milan update: the latest on their midfield targets

As we previously said, Milan's Fassone and Mirabelli have been working hard over the past few months as everyone awaits the ownership closing (which should now occur on April 14th if all goes as planned). Other than Kolasinac and Musacchio, Milan want to also improve their midfield as they have their eyes on two particular midfielders who currently play in the Italian Serie A: Fiorentina's Milan Badelj and Roma's Leandro Paredes.



In Badelj' case, the player will likely leave Florence this coming summer as he does not seem to want to renew his deal with Fiorentina. They will likely try to cash in on him this summer as his contract will expire in 2018. He is high on Fassone's list but he isn't the only target. Roma's Paredes hasn't been given too much playing time this season in Rome as his future remains in doubt. Milan have been monitoring him for a while now as they like the youngster very much so.



If Yonghong Li does take over the club then both of these targets should be in Milan's price range.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)