Milan update: Watford want to keep Niang, Sturridge is an idea
05 March at 21:30As Milan's ownership situation is a very hot topic of late, they are still working on different fronts as they want to be ready for next summer's transfer window.
WATFORD WANT TO KEEP NIANG - Mbaye Niang (born in 1994) might become an official Watford player in the near future. He is currently on loan from AC Milan (with an option to buy set at 18 million euros). It seems like Watford are happy with Niang's performances as he has scored 1 goal and added 1 assist so far in the EPL. Will they pay the 18 million euros? This is a good question since they would like to have him back but they will probably look to get a discount from Milan. Talks will likely begin closer to summer time between the involved parties.
STURRIDGE ON MILAN'S RADAR - According to the Sun, Milan have their eyes on Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge. The English forward has not seen much playing time this season as his contract is set to expire in 2019. If things don't change, he might leave the club come summer time and Milan will likely be interested.
