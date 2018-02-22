Milan striker Patrick Cutrone has been talking to Corriere dello Sport ahead of this weekend’s big Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus.



The youngster has blossomed under the tutelage of Rino Gattuso and he explained to the sports daily that; “I have scored against Gigi in training with the national team but now I want score against him in Turin.”



Asked about comparisons with legendary Rossoneri frontman Filippo Inzaghi, Cutrone stated that; “Yes, I have always studied his technique.”



On transfer rumours; “I’ve not received any offers, but these are thing s between the club and my agent. I just concentrate on doing the right things on the field.”



When it was put to him that Milan have never won at the Allianz Stadium, he replied; “Yes. I’m aware of this but we are a real team now and we are not afraid. It will be difficult to win of course, but you never know.”



Finally, asked what he would do if he scored on Saturday night, Cutrone declared that, “I will run ten laps of the field and if we qualify for the Champions League, I will bleach my hair.”