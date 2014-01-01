Milan v Lazio: goals & highlights
28 January at 20:00An entertaining game at San Siro finished 2-1 for the home side.
Milan took the lead through Patrik Cutrone but Lazio levelled shortly after thanks to Montenegrin international Adam Marusic. The hosts then got back in front on the stroke of half-time with a goal from Giacomo Bonaventura which turned out to be the winner.
You can also check out the best pics of the match in our gallery:
Goal By Patrick Cutrone pic.twitter.com/9ygrMRoCVi— RedBlack Army Ngalam (@WidiSixx) January 28, 2018
GOAL Marusic!! Milan 1-1 Lazio pic.twitter.com/UzzZQ5kfrL— Serie A News (@TransfersCalcio) January 28, 2018
Goal By Jack Bonaventura pic.twitter.com/mhOKf1DWoV— RedBlack Army Ngalam (@WidiSixx) January 28, 2018
