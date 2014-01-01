Milan v Lazio - Player Ratings: Calabria outstanding; Bastos unrecognisable
28 January at 20:35
MILAN:
Donnarumma 7: Another solid display and could do nothing about Marusic’s goal
Romagnoli 6.5: Put his body on the line as Lazio pressed for a second equaliser
Calabria 7.5: Supplied a fantastic cross for Bonaventura’s winner and was quite outstanding all game
Bonucci 6: Got through the match despite suffering from a niggling injury throughout
Antonelli 5: At fault for the Lazio equaliser and never looked comfortable all evening
(Abate 71, 5.5: Steadied the Milan ship as they claimed all three points)
Kessie 6: Another steady performance from a player who is growing in confidence with every game
Biglia 6.5: His best game for Milan since his summer move. Looked assured throughout
Bonaventura 6.5: A wonderful winning goal capped off a solid display
Suso 6: Threatened throughout and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet
(Borini 81 N/A)
Calhanoglu 7: Set up his sides opening goal and displayed some outstanding skills
Cutrone 6.5: Brave in scoring the goal that replays showed should have been ruled out for handball. Lead the line superbly however
(Andre Silva 71, 5.5: Still struggling to find any consistency at Milan)
Gattuso 7: Three consecutive wins as Rino stamps his authority on the Rossonneri
LAZIO:
Strakosha 6.5: A good performance and was no way at fault for either goal
De Vrij 6: A few errors in defence from the Dutchman as his future remain’s uncertain
(Felipe 74 6: Did what was asked of him after his late arrival)
Bastos 4: A 90 minutes to forget and was at fault for both Milan goals
Radu 6: Found it difficult to handle the pace of Suso
Marusic 5.5: Despite his goal, it was an average showing from the Montenegrin
(Nani, 82 N/A)
Milinkovic-Savic 6.5: Tried to drive his team forward but picked up a booking which means he will miss next weekend’s match against Genoa
Leiva 5.5: Suffered all evening and was substituted shortly after the interval
(Felipe Anderson 52 5: Failed to make a telling impact)
Parolo 6: Sacrificed himself for the team and almost grabbed a late leveller
Lulic 4.5: Totally outclassed by Calabria today
Luis Alberto 5: Came close to scoring just after the half-hour but that’s as good as it got
Caicedo 5: A surprise inclusion by Inzaghi and was fairly quite throughout
Inzaghi 5.5: Selection policy was questionable today as his side’s winning run comes to an end
