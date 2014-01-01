MILAN:



Donnarumma 7: Another solid display and could do nothing about Marusic’s goal



Romagnoli 6.5: Put his body on the line as Lazio pressed for a second equaliser

​

Calabria 7.5: Supplied a fantastic cross for Bonaventura’s winner and was quite outstanding all game



Bonucci 6: Got through the match despite suffering from a niggling injury throughout

​

Antonelli 5: At fault for the Lazio equaliser and never looked comfortable all evening

​

(Abate 71, 5.5: Steadied the Milan ship as they claimed all three points)



Kessie 6: Another steady performance from a player who is growing in confidence with every game



Biglia 6.5: His best game for Milan since his summer move. Looked assured throughout

​

Bonaventura 6.5: A wonderful winning goal capped off a solid display



Suso 6: Threatened throughout and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet

​

(Borini 81 N/A)



Calhanoglu 7: Set up his sides opening goal and displayed some outstanding skills



Cutrone 6.5: Brave in scoring the goal that replays showed should have been ruled out for handball. Lead the line superbly however

​

(Andre Silva 71, 5.5: Still struggling to find any consistency at Milan)

Gattuso 7: Three consecutive wins as Rino stamps his authority on the Rossonneri

​

LAZIO:



Strakosha 6.5: A good performance and was no way at fault for either goal



De Vrij 6: A few errors in defence from the Dutchman as his future remain’s uncertain

​

(Felipe 74 6: Did what was asked of him after his late arrival)



Bastos 4: A 90 minutes to forget and was at fault for both Milan goals

​

Radu 6: Found it difficult to handle the pace of Suso



Marusic 5.5: Despite his goal, it was an average showing from the Montenegrin

​

(Nani, 82 N/A)



Milinkovic-Savic 6.5: Tried to drive his team forward but picked up a booking which means he will miss next weekend’s match against Genoa



Leiva 5.5: Suffered all evening and was substituted shortly after the interval

​

(Felipe Anderson 52 5: Failed to make a telling impact)



Parolo 6: Sacrificed himself for the team and almost grabbed a late leveller

​

Lulic 4.5: Totally outclassed by Calabria today

​

Luis Alberto 5: Came close to scoring just after the half-hour but that’s as good as it got

​

Caicedo 5: A surprise inclusion by Inzaghi and was fairly quite throughout

​

Inzaghi 5.5: Selection policy was questionable today as his side’s winning run comes to an end