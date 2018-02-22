Gennaro Gattuso may rest Leonardo Bonucci on Thursday with the tie all but secure. Mateo Musacchio and Cristian Zapata could benefit with starts.



André Silva and Fabio Borini will hope to get a rare start under Gattuso in the second leg.



Natanael Pimienta and Claudiu Keşerü both return from suspension for Ludogorets Razgrad.



Wanderson will push for a recall after starting the first leg on the bench.



AC Milan all but secured their place in the next round of the Europa League after winning 3-0 in Bulgaria last week. Gennaro Gattuso's side are now 10 matches unbeaten in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in four of their last five.



Ludogorets Razgrad will just be out to restore some credibility in the tie. They have only lost one of their last 13 matches away from home in all competitions and went unbeaten on the road in the group stage of the competition.