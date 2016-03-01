Back to winning ways at the weekend, Vincenzo Montella’s Milan has another home fixture on Wednesday against Serie A new boys SPAL. The Neapolitan tactician spoke at his press-conference earlier and here are the highlights:



ON SPAL & THEIR COACH SIMPLICI: “With Leonardo I have a splendid rapport. He came to Florence often to see my training sessions I have to compliment him on getting the club to Serie A. They have already taken a point away to Lazio so we are aware they will be a tough opponent”.



ON PREPARATION: “Where it’s possible we will rest players but there is little time to prepare so I will have to think about this”.



ON COMPETITION FOR PLACES: “I believe it’s healthy in every team to have competition for places and players have to accept this. We have the ability to be able to rotate the squad depending on the opponent”.



ON SUSO & BONUCCI: “Thre are no problems. Bonucci wanted to come here and he has brought solidity and experience to the team. The same with Suso, there are no concerns and now he is going to renew his contract things should become a little calmer”.



ON KALINIC: “We knew he had the qualities and he showed this on Sunday”



ON ANDRE SILVA: “He was happy on Sunday and took the acclaim of the supporters at the end of the game. Tomorrow he will play but I’ve yet to decide who to play alongside him”.



ON BOBANS COMMENTS: “I have no desire to talk about it and I respect him”.



ON KESSIE: “You forget how young he is as he plays like a veteran. It’s not easy playing in front of 60,000 people but he’s adapted superbly”.