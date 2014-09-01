Milan got back to winning ways this afternoon with a narrow 2-1 win over Udinese at the San Siro. All the goals came in the opening third of the contest with Nicola Kalinic grabbing a brace for the hosts and Kevin Lasagne getting the Bianconeri’s consolation.



The win will go some way to erasing the memory of last weekend’s hammering in the capital against Lazio and follows on from the impressive 5-1 win in Austria on Thursday evening.



Browse our gallery for the player ratings from this afternoon: