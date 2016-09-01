AC Milan, Villarreal want a better deal for Bacca: the details

Carlo Bacca's future is still to be determined. The Colombian striker has been doing well at Villarreal as he has been finding the back of the net (8 goals and 4 assists in 23 appearances for the yellow submarines on the season). Bacca arrived at Villarreal last summer on a 2.5 million euros loan with an option to buy set at 15.5 million euros. As we have previously mentioned, the Spanish club would like to get "a better deal" from Milan if they are to acquire him. Their goal is to reduce the 15 million euros fee to about 10-11 million euros.



Would AC Milan accept? This remains to be seen but one has to think so. With Montella now gone and Gattuso in, Bacca might want to return at Milan but even so, the rossoneri would certainly like to get an additional 10-12 million euros especially considering the Fifa financial fair play sanctions that might soon hit them. Gazzetta dello Sport also reported this news as they said that Villarreal will soon try and talk the matter over with Milan as they would like to get a better deal for the Colombian star.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)