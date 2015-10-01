Should Walter Mazzarri go away, the future can change. M'Baye Niang convinced Watford in these six months after his loan from Milan, the obligatory purchase clause was not triggered (he needed 10 goals). And the English club is seriously considering paying the € 18 million needed to redeem the entire attacker's contract from Milan. The real point will be Niang's will, still in tune because he is waiting for a meeting with Watford.

THE PLAYER’S CHOICE - By the end of the month, Niang will have a clearer view of Watford's situation. Among the new manager (Marco Silva is in pole position), the company's plans and the league's ambitions for the coming season, all the issues to be tackled. In addition, we will consider possible new deals between Italy and England, the market around Niang remains alive after his solid year with Watford. Whether Mazzarri is gone and the offer remains: what will M'Baye do? Milan are also waiting...