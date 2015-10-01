AC Milan are set to make a bid for Karim Benzema, according to the

Real Madrid are set to offload the Frenchman this summer, as part of a general movement among European clubs. Florentino Perez is set to spend big, and this includes spending

70 million to nab Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

Milan must regret letting go of the young Gabonese star, who has scored 25 goals in as many Bundesliga games this season.

This Real move includes shipping out some of the current squad, including the 29-year-old.

Benzema has not played the starring role he has had in past years, still managing 15 goals and 4 assists but drawing criticism from fans for inconsistency.

The idea is that Benzema could be available on a cheap deal for the Rossoneri, whose new sporting director, Alessandro Mirabelli, has already spoken to the Frenchman’s entourage,