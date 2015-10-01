Milan want Real striker if Aubameyang goes to Madrid
06 April at 11:14AC Milan are set to make a bid for Karim Benzema, according to the latest reports from Italy, and this move is linked to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Real Madrid are set to offload the Frenchman this summer, as part of a general movement among European clubs. Florentino Perez is set to spend big, and this includes spending €70 million to nab Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.
Milan must regret letting go of the young Gabonese star, who has scored 25 goals in as many Bundesliga games this season.
This Real move includes shipping out some of the current squad, including the 29-year-old.
Benzema has not played the starring role he has had in past years, still managing 15 goals and 4 assists but drawing criticism from fans for inconsistency.
The idea is that Benzema could be available on a cheap deal for the Rossoneri, whose new sporting director, Alessandro Mirabelli, has already spoken to the Frenchman’s entourage, according to Tuttosport.
Were the 29-year-old to be available on a cheap deal, Milan - whose own sale is still uncertain - will be ready to go for the kill.
@EdoDalmonte
