Struggling Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly eyeing up a move for Maurizio Sarri, as they look to make the Napoli boss their manager next season.

Milan sacked Vincenzo Montella after a series of bad results and his replacement: Rino Gattuso, isn’t doing too well as well. The rossoneri are 11th in the table, 12 points off fourth placed Lazio. And Milan want to sign Maurizio Sarri as their boss next season.

Tuttosport say that Marco Fassone and Massimo Mirabelli are convinced of Sarri’s abilities and while they did want Antonio Conte, they now feel that he will not be keen on managing a side that will not play the Champions League next season. Hence, they see Sarri a more approachable profile, whose contract expires in 2020 and earns only 1.7 million euros per season.

Milan will pay Sarri about 8 million euros- a definite upgrade. And while Gattuso is aware of it, he will do his best to make sure that his side goes as far as they can in the Europa League and wins the Italian Cup as well.

