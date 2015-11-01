He’s one of the rising stars of Italian football with a huge future ahead of him. His name is Pietro Pellegri and he’s the new “golden boy” of Genoa. The 16-year-old striker is causing quite a stir around Europe with both Chelsea and Manchester United already making enquiries.





According to Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo however, it’s a club much closer to home that looks to be in the driving seat in the race for his signature. AC Milan Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli has been bewitched by the youngster and is now ready to make an assault to bring him to Casa Milan next summer.

Mirabelli has known Pellegri for several years and has been following his development with interest. Longo writes that the plan for the Rossoneri is to close out a deal in January but allow the player to remain at the port club until at least the end of the current campaign.



Milan youth team coach Rino Gattuso has already expressed a desire to top up the club’s academy with many players currently in his squad ready to make the jump towards a first-team place be it at the San Siro or elsewhere. Pellegri is the face of tomorrow and Milan want that face in their squad in 2018.