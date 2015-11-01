Milan want to keep Chelsea loanee Mario Pasalic.

The Croatian attacking midfielder, 21, has failed to make his mark at Chelsea, but appears to have done well enough at the San Siro to warrant a longer tenure there.

Tuttosport (via SpazioMilan) claim that Coach Vincenzo Montella is happy with him, something proved by the increasing game time that has been coming Pasalic’s way.

Signed on a straight loan from the Blues this summer, the Rossoneri have no buying option in the deal. Then again, there is a clause which gives them preferential treatment were Chelsea to sell.

Signed in 2014 for £3 million, Pasalic has never appeared for Chelsea IN EPL action. In Milan, on the other hand, he's made eight league appearances already, scoring once.

Will he get an increasing role in the months to come? One still feels that his future past June depends a lot on whether Milan are taken over or not. Were the money to be lacking, they could do a lot worse than sign this young talent..