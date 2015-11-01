The latest reports are clear: AC Milan are going to offer star defender Alessio Romagnoli a new deal to ward off interest from Chelsea.

It must be specified that, according to our sources, the defender is happy and has made no requests of late, and his current deal expires in 2020.

The Rossoneri want to go until 2021, however, and want to pay the 21-year-old over €2 million a year. This operation would need to be approved by Sino-Europe Sports, who are set to take over in March.

This could mean that Milan are looking to erect another wall: this summer, Chelsea made a concerted bid for Romagnoli, prompting his club to offer him a new deal.

Romagnoli has been very promising over the last two seasons. Initially seen as an expensive gamble when he was signed for €25m from Roma, he is now considered to be on of Italy's premier defensive prospects.

The 21-year-old has also gained four caps with Italy, impressing in a recent friendly draw with Germany.

The Blues were very much after him this summer, with Coach Conte also interested in Serie A stalwarts Kalidou Koulibaly and Stef De Vrij.