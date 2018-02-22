Milan want to sign Arturo Vidal in the summer
28 March at 15:30Serie A giants AC Milan are exploring the possibility of signing Bayern Munich's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, report TuttoSport.
Now 30, Vidal has become one of the world's best midfielders during his stints at Juventus and Bayern Munich. While his stock has fallen this season in Bavaria, he still has appeared 22 times in the Bundesliga, out of which 17 have been starts. He has scored six times, assisting twice.
TuttoSport suggest that Milan sporting Massimiliano Mirabelli sees Vidal as an important part of the future rossoneri midfield and will have a go at making a move for the Chilean in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Midfield is said to be one area where the rossoneri want to strengthen next summer and they see Vidal as someone who can bolster that area, especially with his deal at Bavaria set to run out in the summer of 2019. No attempts have been made by the club to extend Vidal's deal yet and that has attracted interest from not just Milan, but from Inter as well.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments