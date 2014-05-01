AC Milan want to finalize Gianluigi Donnarumma’s new deal as soon as possible,

The young teenage goalkeeper is liked by Manchester City and Manchester United, with the former - especially Coach Pep Guardiola - looking to make a major splash for the 18-year-old, who is also liked by Juventus.

There is a certain urgency with the Rossoneri, who recently made it be known that

This is with agent Mino Raiola repeatedly letting it be known that his client should go to the best team possible, and wanting to know what the Rossoneri’s future plans are.

The Diavolo don’t want their man to hold them up for too long, but have yet to resume talks with Mino Raiola. Having already added players like Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie - as well as being close to finalising Ricardo Rodriguez.