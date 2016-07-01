Milan: there will be a meeting on Wednesday with Cagliari for Gabriel and Storari

Marco Storari to Milan and Gabriel to Cagliari is more than just an idea. According to Sky Sport, a meeting between both clubs is scheduled for Wednesday as both clubs will discuss a potential swap deal. Storari would arrive at Milan as Gianluigi Donnarumma's back-up where as Gabriel would get a chance to get more playing time.



Storari hasn't had a great season as his Cagliari team have conceded 42 goals so far this season in the Serie A and have the worst defensive record of the entire league.



Storari played with Milan for a few seasons in the past which means that this would be a return for the Italian veteran keeper.



Milan have had a positive season so far under coach Vincenzo Montella and are only a few points off third place (with a game in hand). Montella's Milan have also recently beat Juventus in Doha as they won the Italian Supercup title, which is their first trophy in five years. Milan's upcoming January transfer market will be an auto-financing one which means that they will first have to sell before they can then buy someone.



