Young AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone will not be sold by the club, despite interest from German giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old Italian forward has broken onto the first-team scene in impressive fashion this season and has outscored the expensive summer signings such as Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic. The youngster has found the back of the net eight times in all competitions this season and was the club’s highest goal-getter in the 2017 calendar year.

CalcioMercato exclusively learnt in December that Borussia Dortmund were interested in signing Cutrone, but with the youngster now becoming a regular under Rino Gattuso, its believed that Milan will not sell Cutrone anytime soon. They seem him a vital part of the future and will hold onto him.

More so, to keep clubs away from him, the rossoneri are set to offer him a new deal, which will be his third extension in the space of a few months. His current deal sees him earn 500,000 euros a season, but the new deal will increase his wages to a large extent.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)